Amit Sadh to play an encounter specialist in his next: You have to choose from what you get

Around 20 years ago, actor Amit Sadh won harts as Aditya Bhargav in the TV show Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr. He has since gone on to do a slew of serious roles in web series such as Jeet Ki Zid , Avrodh and Breathe. In his upcoming film, Main, the actor is playing an encounter specialist, for which he has already finished shooting the first half in Bhopal, and is currently in second phase of filming.

Amit Sadh talks about distancing himself from romantic roles

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As an actor and an artist, I have shown versatility. I have shown that I can play a hockey player, special forces, army, and in Shakuntala Devi, I was a husband. I think I have been lucky that I got versatile roles. I have worked hard and proven that I have the mettle,” says Sadh, adding, “I just keep changing my roles to be able to bring a sense of reality. And my audience is very supportive of my hard work.”

But is it a conscious choice to stay away from rom-coms or romantic roles? “Not really,” says Sadh, clarifying that he has not distanced himself from such roles.

“I am not a cry baby, but I don’t really get so many movie options. I remember when I did Gold and I played Raghubir Pratap Singh, it was a very charming role. I did it very well and the audience liked it. I remember Reema Kagti, my director asked me, ‘Why don’t they give you such roles?’ I said, ‘I can’t really complain.’ I have only been in the industry for 20 years and still have 40-50 years to go. So I will get more roles, it’s not like I won’t be getting any such roles,” explains the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sadh shares that he wants challenges and different roles. He says, “You just have to choose from what you get. I also believe that we can create what we want. I have a romantic role in the film Sukhee opposite Shilpa (Shetty Kundra; actor), which is also releasing very soon. I am playing a light-hearted role and I am sure my fans are not complaining. I am not sure what comes in the future, but as an actor I want to be versatile, I want to be challenged and I want to do different roles. Fingers crossed, I think things will be good.”

After doing and aiming for a mixup of roles from a variety of genres, the actor shares that he doesn’t have a particular inclination. “I am an actor. I want to work, I want to entertain fans, I want to make movies and I want to do everything! I want to do romance, I want to jump off planes, and I want to play a psychopath. I want to entertain people, that’s my inclination. I just want to improve, and I want to work with great people. That’s all I want,” concludes Sadh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON