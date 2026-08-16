Actor Ananya Raj dies at 34 after battling health issues for over a year, family confirms: ‘Fought like a warrior’

Actor Ananya Raj, known for Bollywood films such as 7 Hours to Go (2016), The Final Exit (2017) and Ghost (2019), passed away at the age of 34. Her family confirmed the news on Sunday. They shared a note on her Instagram, revealing that the actor had been dealing with physical and mental health issues for over a year and passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15.

Ananya Raj passes away at 34

Ananya Raj passed away at 34.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the note shared by her family, Ananya died in the early hours of July 15, and the news of her death was shared a month later. The official statement from Ananya's family read, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in sleep. For over a year she was going through physical and mental mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."

The family further shared, “She was a strong spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And In these trying times, We wish to maintain privacy and quietitude.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

'This is heartbreaking'

{{^usCountry}} Many people commented on the post to express their grief and offer condolences following Ananya's untimely passing. One comment read, "Rest in peace @ananyaraj.official 🙏 This is shocking and heartbreaking 💔 May you find peace wherever you are." Another comment read, "She is so beautiful, expressive, and a wonderful soul. This is shocking. May her soul rest in peace. God, pls take care of Ananya's family. 👏👏" About Ananya Raj {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people commented on the post to express their grief and offer condolences following Ananya's untimely passing. One comment read, "Rest in peace @ananyaraj.official 🙏 This is shocking and heartbreaking 💔 May you find peace wherever you are." Another comment read, "She is so beautiful, expressive, and a wonderful soul. This is shocking. May her soul rest in peace. God, pls take care of Ananya's family. 👏👏" About Ananya Raj {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film 7 Hours to Go. While the actor was not part of many well-known projects, she starred in films such as The Final Exit in 2017 and Ghost in 2019. However, her acting journey was not limited to Hindi cinema. She also made her mark in regional films and was part of the Telugu film Thaggede Le. She also appeared in the trilingual film Madrasi Gang.