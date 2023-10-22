News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two months jail in 2018 drunk driving case

Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two months jail in 2018 drunk driving case

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 22, 2023 11:14 AM IST

Baazigar actor Dalip Tahil was sentenced to two months in jail in a hit and run case from 2018. He had rammed his car in an autorickshaw, injuring a woman.

Actor Dalip Tahil's 2018 hit and run case finally got a verdict. The Baazigar actor has been sentenced to two months in prison for drunk driving and injuring a woman. (Also read: Dalip Tahil reacts to reports of Jaya Prada slapping him during rape scene)

What was the case

As per a report on Live Mint, ‘relying on the evidence of the doctor who opined that smell of the alcohol was found and pupils were dilated’, a magistrate's court convicted Dalip Tahil. At the time of his arrest in 2018, the actor had refused to give his blood samples to the police for alcohol test.

Dalip’s car had rammed into an autorickshaw, injuring two passengers. He attempted to flee but was caught in a traffic jam caused by Ganesh Visarjan processions. The passengers reportedly caught up with Dalip’s car and confronted him. He is said to have got into an argument and pushed them around. The actor was taken into custody after the police was summoned.

What police said

The passengers were identified as Jenita Gandhi, 21, and Gaurav Chugh, 22.

“The impact of the collision caused Ms Gandhi sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms Gandhi and Mr Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions,” an officer with the Khar police told the Hindu.

A photograph of the actor waiting at the police station was also been shared online.

Dalip Tahil has not reacted to his sentencing yet. The actor has become popular on social media over the last few months due to his humourous videos.

About Dalip Tahil

Dalip Tahil has been a part of over 100 films, such as Baazigar (1993) Raja (1995) Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), Ajnabee (2001), Rock On!! (2008), Ra.One (2011) Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Mission Mangal (2019) among others. He was last seen in HIT: The First Case alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. He was also a part of Mind The Malhotras Season 2.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
