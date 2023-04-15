Huma Qureshi: I’ll get married when the time is right for me not because everyone else in the industry is getting married

These days actor Huma Qureshi is being bombarded with questions about her plans to settle down, but she is not fretting about it. In fact, the actor says she is in no hurry and will wait for the right person and then get married.

Huma Qureshi recently came back to India after a long break in Los Angeles

Recently, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Qureshi was questioned about her plans to get married, and she joked by asking if it was her mom. Given that the last couple of years have been all about big Bollywood weddings, does she feel any increased pressure, we ask.

“I will get married when I meet the person, fall in love and I feel it is right for me. I am bombarded with the ‘when am I going to get married question all the time.’ I don’t feel the pressure to get married just because people in the industry are getting married or because I am being constantly asked about it,” the actor says.

Qureshi has had a busy last year, with the release of Mithya, Maharani season 2, Valimai, Double XL and Monica, O My Darling. She took off to Los Angeles for a short break, and is back with renewed energy. Sharing about her travel diaries, she posted a picture of herself enjoying the sun in California, when the comment section was full of queries around who clicked the picture.

The 36-year-old shares, “The followers of my work mean the world to me. Their curiosity is normal. As a public persona that’s par for the course. But yes, I have learned over the years to accept it as part of my profession.”

However, it is her conscious choice to keep some aspects of your personal life away from the constant chatter.

“I am comfortable sharing many aspects of my life and I do that through social media. However, like anybody else, I do like to keep certain things private about my life,” says the actor, who was most recently seen in web film, Monica, O My Darling.

“Last year was a busy and hectic year for me in terms of work. My LA trip was a break for me. It’s great to be soaking in the sun in LA and just taking in the sights and sounds. Meeting friends and letting one’s hair down. It was a relaxing holiday which I had been looking forward to and I made the most of it,” she says.

She even attended the LA Fashion Week, and mentions that it was super fun.

“I was invited there by Charles & Ron, who are these amazing designers and their style is very decadent, European and over the top. My LA stylist Ambika introduced us. It was the finale show of the LA fashion week and it was a lot of fun. I like to experiment with my fashion choices. With my films, I really like to keep it authentic, granular and I play the character. With fashion I really like to experiment and go over the top. Fashion is an important extension of your personality,” she ends.