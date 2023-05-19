Ishita Raj rubbishes rumours of dating Sandeep Singh: He’s like a brother to me

Actor Ishita Raj Sharma recently attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s annual Eid party and what caught everyone’s attention was that she came with producer Sandeep Singh, sparking dating rumours between the two. However, talking exclusively to us, the actor quashes all these reports and says, “There’s nothing that at all. Sandeep is like a brother to me.”

Addressing curiosity around her love life, the 33-year-old actor also confirms that she is very much ‘single’. She adds, “In fact, I have been single for a while now. It’s not that I’m not open to talking about my love life. But right now, love is not happening. I am waiting for love to happen and if it will be, I will be seen around.”

Love life aside, Ishita has shown an amazing body transformation over the past few years. Talking about her journey to become fitter, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shares, “When I did that film, I was too new to the entire world [of showbiz]. I was trying to figure how it works, because it was the first time I was being put in front of the camera. Being around and working, you understand what works for the camera and what works off the camera as it adds 30%. I was pretty slim even then, but after adding that 30%, I looked really big. Whoever met me, said, ‘You’re quite petite and slim, but you look so fat on screen. That’s when I understood and started working out.”

She also adds that she has always been a very healthy eater and love home-cooked food and not much into eating junk food. “I started doing yoga and looking after my appetite and diet. I was in no rush, so I gave myself time. And I didn’t even realize there was a transformation happening because it became a part of my routine,” she says.

On the work front, Ishita has bagged a leading role in an upcoming yet untitled project with Raj Shandilya and Sandeep Singh. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor reveals, “We will start the shoot for that film very soon. But, I have just completed another very big film, which was supposed to release in March, but it got pushed. I am hoping it should come out sometime in August or September.”

The fact that Ishita made her acting debut alongside other newcomers and two more female actors, was there ever an inhibition that she may get sidelined or go unnoticed?

“Being a part of a film with three leading ladies never bothered me. I knew what I was supposed to do in the film and I liked my part in it. The talks around competition trigger me, but not the others issues. In fact, I made really good friends with all of them. Nushrat (Bharucha) is still a dear friend and we are very close,” she says, adding, “No matter how much we use our brains, it’s not a choice that we make. When you enter the industry, especially when you don’t have an influential approach or a family background that belongs to the industry, whatever is offered to you initially, you need to choose from within that and from within that.”

