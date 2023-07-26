Kubbra Sait: My 40th year will be about achieving personal goals, starting with getting a boyfriend

Actor Kubbra Sait is entering the new decade in her life, and there’s a set of new goals both personally and professionally that she wishes to accomplish. “Well, the real turn over for me happened last decade when I turned 30. However, I am entering this new decade as a more comfortable person. Imagine if I’m this level of chaos now, how much more level chaos I was 10 years ago,” quips Sait, who turns 40 on July 27.

Kubbra Sait was last seen in web project, The Trial, co-starring Kajol

“The last ten years have been great in terms of self discovery. Now, in the coming decade, starting from today, I am going to be kinder to my personal self,” she says adding, “I’ve spent many years chasing and hustling after professional goals. Today, I am in a very secure place. I am doing things that make me proud of myself. I feel fulfilled as a human being professionally, but personally, that’s a phase that I’ve been putting behind me. So, this year would be a year of achieving personal goals, like starting with a boyfriend.”

For Sait, who is seen in the recent web series, The Trial, age is just a number as she shuns the presence of ageism in the industry. “It’s really how young you feel. The kinds of stories that are being told are for all age groups. Today, an eight-year-old is an actor, so is an 80-year-old… I don’t look 40. So, it is not about the age, but the experiences,” says the actor.

When it comes to her personal growth, Sait tells us that accepting rejections in her career has played a big role in shaping her personality. “I had never learned how to accept rejection… Now, I do not allow anyone to tell me that I am not good enough for that project. I feel I am bigger than that project. That allows me to be a better person than myself, and that is something that I have overcome over the last few years,” she muses.

Talk of her birthday celebrations, and Sait shares that she usually goes off the radar to ring in the special day. However, this year, she is throwing a party with friends in Mumbai, for the first time in her life.

“This is the first time I’m going to be celebrating with friends in Mumbai. A dear friend of mine has chosen to invite us all home and celebrate my birthday. I’m going to be celebrating with people I truly love. I’m so happy that after around 13 years of living in a new city like Mumbai, where it is so much easier to get lost. I found my close friends. The city can still surprise me,” she ends.

