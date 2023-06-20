Pride Month special: Sayani Gupta reveals she used to ‘sit in gay bars every day’ to prepare for the role of a lesbian

Actor Sayani Gupta feels glad to see that Indian audience has evolved over the years and started negating the stigma around LGBTQIA+ content in films and shows. However, she is quick to mention that she didn’t not care about the acceptance of the audience when she played actor Kalki Koechlin’s love interest in Margarita With A Straw (2013).

Sayani Gupta on playing a homosexual character

“I did it because it’s a good part and a great script. I know a lot of people said no to that role because they were scared. I never saw any merit to that thought at all, because it depends on who you are, and what you believe in. It shouldn’t be a stigma for anybody. I don’t think it makes any sense to even think about these things,” she continues, “As an actor, your job is to find a good part and then do it truthfully, to the best of your ability. Not doing a part like this is pure dumb, is what I feel.”

On whether she did any additional research or preparation to play a homosexual character, Sayani reveals, “I went to New York and I used to go and sit in gay bars every day. I did it for two weeks and it was very weird. It was very eye opening for me and a bit of a new thing. There were things that I was seeing and learning for the first time. It was extremely educational, not just in terms of what is possible, but how free the world can be. We as people have to be empathetic and mindful of becoming more and more inclusive.”

Looking back, the actor is somewhat happy to see things in the last one decade since her film released. “Nowadays, the younger as well as the older generation is becoming much more aware, open, and inclusive. People have become way more acceptable in the last 10 years. We are walking in the right direction, we haven’t started running yet. But walking is important so you can run,” the actor shares metaphorically.

Having spent enough years in the industry, Sayani says she has often come across actors who are gay or bisexual, but haven’t come out yet. “As far as that is concerned, nobody can tell you when to come out, because it’s a very personal choice and decision. But, I also understand that in India, a lot of people are scared to come out because that would affect their following, especially their fans from the other gender. That’s very unfortunate. And it’s not on them. It’s on us to make a safe and secure environment, as people, as film goers and as a society to give them that space to come out and be their real selves.”

The Four More Shots Please! actor refers to the ongoing case of legalisation of homosexual marriages, and asserts that it’s about one’s basic human rights. “And if the government can’t provide that to each and every citizen irrespective of their gender, or sexual orientation, it’s extremely disgusting. We have to all come together and create that safe space for our peers, our fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community,” she ends.

