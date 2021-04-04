Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Actor Shashikala, who appeared in films with Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, dies at 88
bollywood

Actor Shashikala, who appeared in films with Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, dies at 88

Veteran actor Shashikala has died at the age of 88 in Mumbai. She performed supporting roles in more than 100 films.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Shashikala had appeared in over 100 films.

Veteran actor Shashikala has died at the age of 88 in Mumbai. She performed supporting roles in more than 100 films.

MP Praful Patel tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace." Actor Rohit Roy tweeted, "Shashikala ji... RIP."

Shashikala won two Filmfare awards in her career, and in 2007, she was conferred with the Padma Shri.

She played the mother of Shah Rukh Khan's character in Baadshah, and was also seen in a special appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...!. She played the grandmother of Salman Khan's character in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farhan Akhtar has the perfect question for Christopher Nolan: 'Time kya hai?

Natasa is busy in baby talks with Agastya, Hardik calls him 'tiny miracle'

Flight director on working with Mohit: 'We were just having a party on sets'

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, wife Sunita confirms
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan salman khan
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP