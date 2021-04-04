Actor Shashikala, who appeared in films with Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, dies at 88

Veteran actor Shashikala has died at the age of 88 in Mumbai. She performed supporting roles in more than 100 films.

MP Praful Patel tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace." Actor Rohit Roy tweeted, "Shashikala ji... RIP."

Shashikala won two Filmfare awards in her career, and in 2007, she was conferred with the Padma Shri.

She played the mother of Shah Rukh Khan's character in Baadshah, and was also seen in a special appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...!. She played the grandmother of Salman Khan's character in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.