Actor Shreyas Talpade gets heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

In a shocker, noted actor Shreyas Talpade, aged 47, collapsed due to a heart attack right after finishing his shoot in Mumbai Thursday evening. The actor, who had to be rushed to the hospital underwent angioplasty at the city’s Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West.

Shreyas Talpade was shooting for Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday.

According to a source who wished to stay anonymous, Talpade was absolutely fine and shot the entire day for the underproduction multi-starrer film, Welcome to the Jungle, through the day. “He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” added the source. The hospital confirmed, "Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited."

Talpade has been highly acclaimed, both critically and commercial, for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema. In a two-decade-long career, Talpade has done over 45 films.

Welcome to the Jungle stars a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

