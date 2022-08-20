Adah Sharma recalls reading about her replacement news in paper: I felt terrible

Actor Adah Sharma started her acting career with the most “unusual” film. While the movie and her performance were a massive success, it took her almost four years to land her second film. “With your first (film) people believe that you are that character. But to cast someone in another film for those who wear blinders is very tough,” Sharma states.

Sharma entered the industry with the assumption that just like in school if you work hard you excel, she would have it easy. “When I entered the industry, we didn’t know anybody. But I was like I can act and dance. Of course, I will get movies. But (then) you realise, there were no rules. You realise that if you are not from the industry for opportunities to come, it gets tough,” she mentions. Talking about those “disappointing” days, Sharma recalls, “Of course, I cried. I had days when I signed a contract for a film and then I read in the paper that somebody else had gotten the film. And I was like how? I felt terrible, I was disappointed. That time it feels like the end of the world, it feels horrid. But you can only dwell that much. You got to be okay with rejections.”

With just 16 films credited to her filmography in her decade-long career, Sharma is grateful for the journey. “I’m very introverted person. I don’t socialise. To think I have gotten so far without being able to socialise much is magical. I don’t think I’d want it any other way,” she concludes.