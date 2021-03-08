IND USA
Actor Adah Sharma has been a part of films such as 1920 and Commando.
Adah Sharma: When people are doing experimental stuff they only think of me

Actor Adah Sharma says every new director sees something different in her, which is why she is able to get a variety of roles.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:24 PM IST

From playing a trans woman in web series Pati Patni Aur Pangato a young woman battling mental health issues in shot film Chuha Billi, Adah Sharma’s recent acting roles are anything but conventional something that the actor takes pride in.

“Prasad Kadam (director) wrote Chuha Billi keeping me in mind. I am, really fortunate that direct ors are writing stuff for me. I am really glad that directors think I can pull off characters like this. Even the next few things that I am doing are very different. I like that when people are doing experimental stuff they only think of me,” she says.

Sharma reveals that she does not go chasing the different stuff and she never has. “I pick my projects intuitively. I don’t have a plan and do anything. I can’t have an agenda, it kills the whole joy of making movies and content. Mine is wholly an instinct based. If somebody offers me a role and I think it will get me excited to get up in the morning, that is only when I say yes,” she explains.

And going with her gut is what she wants to continue to do. “Every time I have gone against it, I have been wrong. I blindly follow my intuition,” the actor adds.

The 28-year-old feels over the years the perception about her as an actor has also changed.

“I started with a horror film (1920, 2008). Then I did quite a few commercial films down south. I did a lot of films which had me tap my acting potential. I am glad that everyone sees a different Adah in me and offers me different roles. Every director sees something else. So I get different stuff to do,” she says , while adding that the OTTs have also contributed to the different roles that are coming her way.

“So many roles which I probably would not have got an opportunity to do in a feature film, I can do in a short or web project,” she concludes.

