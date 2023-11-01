Adil Hussain recalls how Sridevi got teary-eyed during their first meeting on sets of 'English Vinglish'

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, but she lives on through her amazing work and her powerful persona. She acted in over 300 films and undoubtedly with a huge body of work, she left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While films like 'Sadma', 'Chandni', 'Mr India' and 'Lamhe' are considered her best projects, 'English Vinglish' will always be extra special for her fans as it marked her comeback to the silver screen after 15 years of hiatus. It's been 11 years since the film was released and people to date praise Sridevi over the simplicity and sensitivity with which she delivered a beautifully restrained performance.

Recently, actor Adil Hussain took a stroll down memory lane and shared his experience working with Sridevi in 'English Vinglish', which was directed by Gauri Shinde. In the film, Adil essayed the role of Sridevi's husband.

Speaking to ANI, Adil recalled how Sridevi got teary-eyed during the duo's first meeting on the film's set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"'English Vinglish' was my third film and maybe it was Sridevi's 300th film ... I have never thought that I would ever act with Sridevi because it was never on my radar. I remember how her film 'Sadma' impacted me so much. When I watched it I could not eat for one and a half days. I vividly remember meeting her on the sets of 'English Vinglish'... when I met her and Gauri and Balki introduced me to her, she looked at me with her big beautiful eyes. The first thing I told her was that how I could not eat anything after watching Sadma...After listening to it, she had tears in her eyes and I don't know why. She had a little soft moist eyes and then we got busy with rehearsals," he recalled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"She was quite sensitive. I would put her at par with Meryl Streep. Had she been given the scripts and facilitated with writing and stories that West had, she probably could have won an Oscar. She was an amazing listener," Adil shared.

Sridevi's last film was 'Mom'. (ANI)