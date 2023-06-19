Adipurush box office day 3 collection: Om Raut film grosses 340 crore worldwide

Despite facing criticism, Adipurush has entered the ₹300 crore club globally. As per a statement by the film's team, Adipurush has so far minted ₹340 crore gross at the global box office. Adipurush, a retelling of the mythological epic Ramayana, has been helmed by Om Raut. (Also Read | Adipurush box office day 3 collection: Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas film crosses ₹200 cr in India amid criticism)

Adipurush's global BO collection

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in a still from Om Raut's Adipurush.

The film released in theatres last week in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. Taking to Instagram on Monday, actor Kriti Sanon shared a poster of the film. It read, "Worldwide three day box-office gross 340 crore (gross box office collection) global box office Adipurush." Sharing the update, Kriti wrote, "Jai Shri Ram (Hail Lord Ram) #Adipurush."

Adipurush India BO collection

As per Sacnilk.com on Monday, the Hindi version of Adipurush collected ₹38.5 crore as per early estimates. The report states the three-day collections in all languages stand at around ₹216 crore with around ₹64 crore (all languages) on day three.

More about Adipurush

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The multilingual spectacle has been under fire over its colloquial language. From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'.

T-Series' statement on Adipurush

A statement issued by T-Series read, "The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large."

Manoj Muntashir's tweet on film's lines

Film's co-writer Manoj Muntashir on Sunday issued a statement saying the film's team decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week. In his tweet, he also claimed that he was abused on social media over some of the film's dialogues.

"I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. The producer-director of the film and I have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, we'll revise them..." he tweeted.

