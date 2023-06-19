Adipurush box office day 3 collection: Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas film crosses 200 cr in India amid criticism

Adipurush continues to perform well at the box office despite criticism for its dialogues and special effects. The film collected an estimated ₹64 crore in all languages on Sunday and now its total box office collection stands at around ₹216 crore in India. The Om Raut directorial stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Also read: Arun Govil calls Adipurush ‘Hollywood ki cartoon’: Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita

Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in a still from Adipurush.

Amid much criticism, the production house T-Series and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir announced on Sunday that changes will be made in certain dialogues that did not go down well with the audience.

Adipurush collection

As per Sacnilk.com, the Hindi version of Adipurush collected ₹38.5 crore as per early estimates. It states the three-day collections in all languages at around ₹216 crore with around ₹64 crore coming on day three.

The film had registered a great opening with worldwide collections of ₹140 crore. It went on to add around ₹100 crore on Saturday, crossing ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is not just doing well in the Hindi belt, but in all languages.

More about Adipurush

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles. It is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana and has faced backlash on social media for its poor VFX and controversial dialogues including 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. On seeing the audience's objection to the use of colloquialisms in the film, Manoj Muntashir along with the director Om Raut and producers of the team decided to alter some lines of dialogues.

Dialogue writer on Adipurush dialogues

Manoj Muntashir told ANI on Sunday, "Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it's our responsibility to fix them."

Earlier, Arun Govil, who is known for playing Lord Ram in Ramayan, called Adipurush ‘Hollywood ki cartoon’ in an interview with ABP. He claimed that he has not watched the film but asked what was the need to make modern changes in an epic like Ramayana.

