Adipurush box office day 6 collection: Change in dialogues yet to control Prabhas film's free fall

Om Raut's directorial Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan continues to fall lower and lower at the domestic box office. After it nosedived to ₹20 crore on Monday and then collected just half of it on Tuesday, the film's collection fell to ₹7.50 crore nett on Wednesday. The trend continues even after some dialogues have been modified in the film. Also read: Amid nosediving box office collection, Adipurush producers announce discounted ticket prices at ₹150

Prabhas as Raghava in a still from Adipurush.

Adipurush is the latest adaptation of epic Ramayana facing public criticism for the poor quality of its dialogues and visual effects. It registered a bumper opening at the box office only to witness a major drop in collections as negative word of mouth spread on social media.

Adipurush box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, early estimates suggest Adipurush collected ₹7.50 crore net in India in all languages on day six. This takes its India collection to ₹255.30 crore in all languages. The report also claimed Adipurush had an overall 9.44 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon shared the worldwide gross collections of the film which stood at ₹395 crore. The box office poster went with the line ‘Satya pareshan ho sakta hai parajit nahi (Truth can get bothered but will not be defeated).'

Adipurush controversy

Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, the big-budget multilingual saga Adipurush has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others. In the scene, the character of Hanuman had lines like: 'Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki (since the cloth belongs to your father, it will be his property that will be set on fire)'.

Leaked video confirms changed dialogues

On Wednesday, a leaked video confirmed that some of the problematic dialogues have been changed in the film. It is now changed to, 'Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka (since the cloth is from Lanka, it is your Lanka that will burn now)'.

