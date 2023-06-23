Adipurush box office day 7 collection: Prabhas film falls to 5.5 cr despite altered dialogues

Adipurush box office day 7 collection: The mythological drama starring Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh had slowed down on weekdays after a magnificent opening weekend. The Thursday collections of the Om Raut film are estimated to be just around ₹5.5 crore in all languages. The numbers of the film continue to fall even after the makers have implemented changes in certain dialogues amid backlash. Also read: Mahabharat actor Girija Shankar on Adipurush: 'There's no need to use this tapori langauge, they could have done better'

Adipurush screening with altered dialogues now

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana but many have accused the film of modernising the characters and dialogues. Amid heavy criticism, the makers finally made changes in lines like ‘Kapda tera baap ka (the cloth belongs to your father)’ which has now been changed to ‘Kapda teri Lanka ka (the cloth belongs to your Lanka)’.

Adipurush box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹5.5 crore on day 7. This takes the first week collections of the film to an estimated ₹260.55 crore in all languages at the domestic box office. Adipurush has however, crossed ₹400 crore worldwide gross. T-Series on Thursday tweeted that the film has earned ₹410 crore gross in six days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The continues fall in daily numbers suggests the changes are too little, too late for the audience. In the opening weekend, Adipurush made on a budget of ₹500-600 crore, raced to ₹340 crore in just three days -- ₹140 crore on day one, followed by ₹100 crore each on day two and three at the worldwide box office. But it witnessed a drastic slide soon after as negative word of mouth spread on social media.

Nepal lifts ban on Adipurush

As per latest development, a Nepal court on Thursday lifted the ban on Hindi films, including Adipurush, asking authorities not to halt the screening of any movie passed by the country's censor board. A dialogue of Adipurush in which Sita is mentioned as "India's daughter", had led to the ban on all Hindi films, which was announced by Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah. Sita, also referred to as Janaki, is believed by many to have been born in Janakpur in southeast Nepal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON