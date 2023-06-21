Adipurush box office day 5 collection: Prabhas film on a free fall, collects 10.8 crore

The low numbers seem to be a result of the negative word of mouth against the film. Adipurush has been slammed for its dialogues and giving a modern twist to the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Adipurush box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the film recorded just ₹10.80 crore in all languages in India on Tuesday as per early estimates. After a ₹220-crore weekend at the domestic box office, the film nosedived to just ₹20 crore on Monday. Till Monday, the film had collected ₹375 crore gross globally, as per the production banner T-Series. And now the Tuesday numbers hint at a freefall.

In the wake of the backlash, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir on Sunday said the makers would "revise some of the dialogues" and the changes will be incorporated in the movie in a week.

Audience's verdict led to the fall

Distributor-exhibitor Akshay Rathi said in a PTI interview on Sunday that Adipurush has experienced a reduction of 65 percent in its business at the ticket window. "The audience has a mind of its own and we have to respect it, the drop is because people have not liked the film, it is unfortunate. There has been a drop of 65 to 70 percent," he said.

“The verdict matters and none of us in the industry are to question the verdict of the audience because we make movies for the audience. If the audience likes a movie, they will hail it. If they don't like something, they don't,” he added.

Negative word of mouth against Adipurush

The film has been criticised by all from Ramayan (TV show) actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri, Dipika Chikhlia to Mahabharat's Mukesh Khanna. Meanwhile, a trade organisation, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a ban on Adipurush. It called the film a "complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan".

"Prabhu Shri Ram is a god for everyone in India no matter what religious faith one comes from, this movie depicts Lord Ram and even Raavan, who looks like a character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the globe," it added.

