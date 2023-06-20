Ramanand Sagar's son asks how Manoj Muntashir 'conceived such dialogues' in Adipurush: I don't even want to watch film

Prem Sagar, whose father Ramanand Sagar helmed the iconic television serial Ramayan (1987), has questioned how Manoj Muntashir 'conceived such dialogues' in Adipurush. In a new interview, Prem asked the Adipurush team to 'make it a fantasy film'. He added that if Ramayan is being made, then 'you cannot hurt the sentiments'. He also said that he doesn't want to watch Adipurush. (Also Read | Order ban of Adipurush screening: All India Cine Workers' body writes to PM, demands FIR against Om Raut-Manoj Muntashir) Adipurush released in theatres on Friday last week.

Row over Adipurush lines and VFX

Since its release last week, Adipurush has been facing criticism over controversial lines including 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. The film also faced backlash over poor VFX. Adipurush, which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been directed by Om Raut.

Prem Sagar on Manoj Muntashir

Speaking with news agency ANI, Prem Sagar said, “Manoj Muntashir is well-informed about Hinduism. I don't understand how he even conceived such dialogues in the film. It might be a misjudgement that the younger generation would like it. But you can't do this with the audience. Don't say it is based on Valmiki Ramayan, give it any other name. Make it a fantasy film. But if you're making Ramayan then you cannot hurt the sentiments. People watch this with devotion.”

Prem Sagar on Adipurush

He also added, "I have seen the clips of the movie and had a lot of interaction with people like Sunil Lehri (who played Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'), so some problem is there. I don't even want to watch the film. Ravan was very knowledgeable and you are blackening the golden Lanka (sone ki Lanka), and his look with 5 heads up and 5 heads down. But I am so happy that they've realized their mistake and realisation is itself a very big thing...I don't know what happened this time. It may be that sometimes nature makes such a thing happen that it distracts the intellect."

Manoj Muntashir on film's lines

Earlier, writer Manoj Muntashir told ANI, "Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it's our responsibility to fix them." He also tweeted that a few lines in the film will be revised and the new version will be added within this week.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita), Sunny Singh as Sesh (Laxman) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravan).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON