Adipurush's Kriti Sanon visits Ram mandir in Pune on Sita Navmi. See pic

On Sita Navmi, Kriti Sanon visited Pune's Ram Mandir to seek the blessings of Shri Ram and Maa Sita. The actor was seen praying at the temple and making offerings to the idols at the famous Tulsibaug mandir. On the same day, the makers of Adipurush also released two first looks of Kriti's character Janaki with a new poster. A new motion poster from the film was also released for audiences ahead of its June release. (Also read: Kriti Sanon exudes grace as Janaki in new Adipurush poster, wins the internet)

A fan account shared a photo of the actor's visit to the temple on Twitter and wrote, ".@kritisanon the actress seeks blessings of Shri Ram and Maa Sita at one of the most worshipped Ram Mandir in Tulsibaug, Pune on the occasion of Maa Sita Navmi." Kriti, who is dressed in a peach coloured Indian outfit, is seen praying at the temple. She also places some offerings in front of the idols.

Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, is directed by Om Raut. The film will be released theatrically on June 16, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York On June 13, 2023.

On Saturday, a new motion poster of the film featuring Kriti's character was released online. The new looks of Kriti's Janaki show the actor standing on top of a cliff in wait for someone, likely Prabhas' Ram. She is wearing a beige saree with an orange shawl. In another close-up look at her character, Janaki is seen with a single tear falling on her face. The audio of Ram Siya Ram can be heard softly playing in the background.

Kriti was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in the film Shehzada this year. She is currently shooting for producer Ekta Kapoor's The Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. She also has Ganpath - Part 1 lined up for release alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. Tiger and Kriti both made their Hindi debuts together with Heropanti in 2014.

