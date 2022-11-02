Aditya Narayan recalls what Shah Rukh Khan did when women 'threw themselves' at him during Pardes party

Singer-host Aditya Narayan has spoken about an incident that took place during the wrap-up party of Pardes in a Bangalore hotel. In a new interview, Aditya said that while he was dancing with Shah Rukh Khan 'many beautiful women' were 'throwing themselves' at the actor. Aditya recalled that Shah Rukh 'just ignored the hell out of all of them and continued dancing' with him. (Also Read

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pardes, directed by Subhash Ghai, released in (1997). Apart from Shah Rukh and Aditya, the film also features Mahima Chaudhry, Apurva Agnihotri, Alok Nath, Amrish Puri and Himani Shivpuri. Shah Rukh essayed the role of Arjun Saagar while Aditya played the role of Potla, one of the children.

In an interview with News18, Aditya said, “Shah bhai was already a superstar when we were working in Pardes. I remember he was shooting for another film, he used to come to sets, vanity van wouldn’t be ready. He would just pick a corner in the room, put his bag, spread a cloth on the floor, and sleep. Such was the commitment that he had toward his craft. No complaints, and no ego."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling an incident, Aditya said, "I very vividly remember it was the night of the pack-up. We were in Mysore for a schedule and a wrap-up party was hosted in a hotel in Bangalore. There were so many beautiful women in that club, Shah Rukh and I were dancing on the floor. I will never forget this sight. There were beautiful women who were pretty much throwing themselves at Shah Rukh, wanting to dance with him and he just ignored the hell out of all of them and continued dancing with me. And we must have danced for a few hours so yeah, we have some very fond memories from Pardes."

Shah Rukh was last seen with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Zero (2018). The actor has three releases lined up for next year. He will be seen in spy thriller Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON