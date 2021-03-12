Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas

Actor Aftab Shivdasani says if filmmakers now make the same boring stuff then people will not pay money and watch it in cinemas
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.

As films are bee lining to release in theatres this year after a lull in 2020, there is a sense of general cheer within the film industry. While Aftab Shivdasani is happy with the recent development, he feels that not all films will get audiences and that he attributes to the rise of the OTTs.

“The OTT space has taken over the entertainment industry. The quality is great and that is going to put everybody on their toes. People are now watching content at home and their mind is used to watching such superior quality content that they will not settle for anything less,” shares Shivdasani.

The actor further adds how the ball is now in the court of the viewers. “Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas. If you make the same boring stuff in cinema why would they pay money and watch it?They can watch the more cutting edge stuff, more innovative stuff on OTTs sitting in their living rooms. It is going to keep filmmaker on their toes because if they want to lure people to come back to cinemas then they have to provide something big, grand, captivating and innovative,” he explains.

The 42-year-old, who made his web debut last year with Poison 2, says for him it is going to be both the mediums.

“I would have a mix of both. OTT is a very exciting new medium and it is going to be here and stay in our lives for a very long time. And of course films, theatrical films are not going anywhere too, so the nest we can do is make the most of both,” he concludes.

