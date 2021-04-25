Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aftab Shivdasani reacts as Twitter user asks 'where is everyone from Bollywood': 'At their homes, where they should be'
Aftab Shivdasani reacts as Twitter user asks 'where is everyone from Bollywood': 'At their homes, where they should be'

A Twitter user, seeing Aftab Shivdasani's latest photos of a Mauritius trip, asked him where Bollywood celebrities are, at a time of national crisis.
By HT Entertainment Desk
APR 25, 2021
Aftab Shivdasani shares pictures of himself at a beachy location.

Actor Aftab Shivadasani has replied to a Twitter user who wanted to know the whereabouts of Bollywood celebrities. Aftab had a clear and crisp reply for them.

The actor had recently been to Mauritius for a holiday. He has been sharing pictures from the trip on Instagram, while he is currently in London.

On Sunday, he shared a couple more pictures and wrote, "‘If you aren’t grateful for what you already have, what makes you think you would be happy with more?’ - Roy T Bennett." A Twitter user commented, "Aftab, where is everyone from Bollywood amid this coronavirus pandemic." Replying to him, Aftab wrote, "At home, where we all should be."

Recently, many film stars have been flying out to tourist destinations while coronavirus cases in India hit record high figures. They are being criticised online and also by other celebrities for not only flying out but also posting pictures and videos of their travels on social media.

Author Shobhaa De recently wrote a strongly worded criticism of holidaying celebrities. "It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private."

Aftab had tested positive for Covid-19 last year. Speaking about it to Hindustan Times, the actor had said, “When it happens to others, you read or hear about it but when you test positive, your mind travels in all directions. It was a shock and surprise and some time to process. All my plans were on hold. I took hold of myself and changed travel plans etc. Thankfully, I was alone as my wife and daughter are in London, so being at home in isolation was easier."

Aftab was last seen in Poison 2, which came out on Zee5.

