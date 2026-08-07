After calling Gen Z ‘generation gutter’, Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn and now says they are strength of our country

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut grabbed headlines a few days ago for her comments on the Gen Z and the student protests that took place at Jantar Mantar. She labeled certain young protesters and women as "Generation Gutter," accusing them of adopting westernized mindsets. On Friday, Kangana pivoted to praise the Gen Z as India's biggest strength and ambassadors of the country's culture and identity.
Kangana's new comments on Gen Z
Speaking to news agency PTI, she said, “Gen Z is the strength of our country and, in a way, a great asset to our nation. We are very happy that our young people are increasingly emerging as ambassadors of our culture and its identity.”
"We have also had the opportunity to listen to Mohan Bhagwat ji, whom we hold in the highest regard, and benefit from his wisdom and experience. It is a matter of great happiness that the country's youth are connecting with us and embracing our cultural identity," the BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh added.
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What had Kangana said earlier?
Her comments mark a major turnaround. She had posted a series of videos lashing out at the CJP protesters for the language they used against leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?" Kangana had said.{{/usCountry}}
Her comments mark a major turnaround. She had posted a series of videos lashing out at the CJP protesters for the language they used against leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?" Kangana had said.{{/usCountry}}
She also said, "Here is a new generation of so-called westernised Indian women. I call them generation gutter."
After videos from the NEET-related protests went viral, she said the clips made her feel she needed “some healing” and a “digital detox.” Those remarks also generated considerable discussion online. “You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well... there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox,” the actor had said.
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s latest venture has been the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata , directed by Manoj Tapadia, based on the true story of the nurses and staff at Cama Hospital who saved the lives of patients during the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.
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