After Karan Johar, Ameesha Patel asks for privacy for Deol family amid Dharmendra’s ill health

Veteran actor Dharmendra is recuperating at home after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he was admitted following complaints of breathing difficulties. While the Deol family continues to focus on his recovery, the intense media coverage surrounding his health has drawn criticism from within the film fraternity. Family and industry figures, including Karan Johar and Ameesha Patel, have called for privacy, condemning the disrespectful coverage amid false health rumours about Dharmendra's health.

Ameesha asks media to give the Deol family privacy

Actor Ameesha Patel, who has worked with Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol in the Gaddar franchise, took to Instagram to urge the media to show restraint. Sharing a note on her stories, she wrote, “I strongly believe the media needs to leave the Deol family alone at this time and respect their privacy.”

A screenshot of Ameesha Patel's Instagram story.

Echoing similar sentiments, filmmaker Karan Johar also condemned the insensitivity around the veteran actor’s condition. In a strong-worded post, he wrote, “When basic courtesy and sensitivity leave our hearts and actions, we know we are a doomed race. PLEASE leave a family alone! They are already emotionally combating so much. It’s heartbreaking to witness a media circus around a living legend who has contributed so massively to cinema. This is not coverage; it’s DISRESPECT!”

Their comments came after multiple videos surfaced online showing photographers crowding around the Deol family outside the hospital and later at Dharmendra’s Juhu residence. Clips featuring Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol have been widely circulated on social media, prompting fans to express concern over the lack of privacy afforded to the family.

About Dharmendra's health

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after experiencing respiratory issues. False rumours about his health including claims that he had been placed on ventilator support or had passed away began circulating online, adding to the distress of his loved ones.

On November 12, Sunny Deol’s team issued an official statement confirming Dharmendra’s discharge and urging the public to avoid speculation. The statement read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

He is currently at home recumerating andstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have paid him a visit.