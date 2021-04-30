After Kareena Kapoor called Taimur 'in-house Picasso', Inaaya's painting reminds Soha Ali Khan of Monet

Actor Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share a painting made by daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She also made a reference to French master Oscar-Claude Monet.

Sharing it, she wrote on the picture: "Show me the Monet." The boomerang video showed Inaaya furiously at work, making a painting with pink, blue and green colours filling up the entire page.

Incidentally, sometime last year, Kareena had shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan painting a wall of his terrace and called him her 'inhouse Picasso'. She had written: "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso."

Soha often shares posts of her daughter Inaaya; couple of days back on the occasion of World Earth Day, she had posted a picture of Inaaya on the beach and written: "Every day we leave our mark on our planet, our footprint in the sand. Every day we make a difference. Let that difference be for good. #worldearthday."

Inaaya busy with her paint brush.

Some time back she had shared a video of Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya busy with their artwork and had written: "Kick art your day @kunalkemmu."

Before the second wave of coronavirus hit India, Soha had shared a picture of three generations of the Pataudi family with Sharmila Tagore, Soha, and Inaaya in the same frame. What was noteworthy was that even while they were at home, Sharmila and Soha were seen with face masks on.

Through February and March, away from the din and bustle of Mumbai, Soha and Inaaya had spent time at her ancestral home Pataudi Palace. She had shared pictures of Inaaya enjoying the green lawns and open expanse.

Kunal had joined them later. Speaking about it to a leading daily, he had said: "That was the very few times, since last year, where I got to travel with my family. It felt very good as we had access to the garden where Inaaya could play with the dogs. Also keeping her company were the rabbits and peacocks there. It’s great that she got to spend some time outdoors. It was a blessing."

Soha Ali Khan, whose last screen appearance was 2018's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, is also making her foray into the OTT space with the series Hush Hush. It will propel forward the movement of women telling their own stories with a unique female gaze at its core.