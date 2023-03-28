After Priyanka Chopra, Amaal Malik shares story of 'campism and powerplay' in Bollywood: 'People think I am a nepo kid'

Priyanka Chopra's recent podcast interview in the US in which she talks about her decision to move to Hollywood has gotten many in Bollywood talking about cliques and how many artists are stopped from getting work. Actor Kangana Ranaut and editor Apurva Asrani praised Priyanka for speaking up and now Amaal Mallik is sharing his story about facing this in his music career daily. He tweeted that this was the reason why he doesn't do as many Bollywood films anymore. (Also read: Amaal Mallik: My fans would get depressed if I didn’t reply to them)

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik tweeted about why he doesn't get work in Bollywood anymore, backing Priyanka Chopra's experience.

On Twitter, the composer-singer wrote, "Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films ? Now you know ;) The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often See what they tried to do to this amazing woman."

In the comments sections, fans also pointed out others who were also victim to this behaviour. "Afterall this has happened to the great @arrahman as well !," one fan shared. Another wrote, "We support you and your thoughts and we are with you always Amaal." Yet another fan added, "This is heartbreaking...We r always there to support you for your independent songs Amaal.."

Later, he also tweeted, "Then people think I am a nepo-kid and I have it easy (rolling on the floor laughing emoji)." Amaal and his younger brother, singer Armaan Mallik, are the sons of composer Daboo Malik. Their grandson was the acclaimed veteran composer Sardar Malik and their uncle is Anu Malik.

In a new US podcast interview Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka had revealed that she had few opportunities in India to pursue her acting career, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me. I kind of was tired of the politics & so when this music thing came I was like I'm going to America."

Amaal made his debut as a composer with Salman Khan's Jai Ho in 2014. He also debuted as a singer with O Khuda from Hero in 2015. While his brother Armaan has worked for other film industries in India, Amaal has mostly worked for Bollywood. In recent years, he has focused his attention on his original compositions and singles for independent music.

