After Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas mobilises support for India, fans thank their 'jiju'

Nick Jonas has joined his wife, Priyanka Chopra, in mobilising support for pandemic-stricken India.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, has urged his fans and followers to come forward in support of India, as the country reels from the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Priyanka and Nick, through her Priyanka Chopra Jonas Foundation, are mobilising support for India.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, he wrote, "India needs our help. Please give what you can. I love you India." Fans took to the comments section to express their gratitude. "Thank you so mucch.... India also loves you," one person wrote. "Thank you jiju," another person commented, wondering why 'Hollywood' seemed to be silent on the situation.

Earlier, Priyanka, who is currently in London, in an Instagram video had urged the 'global community' to come forward in support of her country. “Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding,” she had said.

Priyanka said that the money raised would 'go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, isolation centres, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilisation'.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra sets up fundraiser, urges all to donate towards Covid-19 relief: ‘India is my home, it is bleeding’

Priyanka also thanked the US for committing support to India. She had previously noted that India has vaccinated only a fraction of its population, and that the US had ordered doses 'beyond the needs of its population'.

