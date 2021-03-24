After Thalaivi, Ram Gopal Varma changes mind about Kangana Ranaut's 'Meryl Streep' remark: 'No one has your versatility'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma doesn't always agree with Kangana Ranaut but her performance in Thalaivi has stumped him for sure. He took to Twitter to praise the actor, accepting her claims that she is a more versatile actor than even Hollywood legend Meryl Streep.

Continuing his praise for her from earlier in the day and talking about how they are often at loggerheads with their opinions on issues, Ram said, "Well @KanganaTeam, anyone with strong opinions is bound to provoke extreme reactions ..I must confess I felt urs a tall claim when u compared with Hollywood greats, but I now apologise and agree 100% that no other actress in the world has ever had ur versatility."

Earlier in the day, Ram had tweeted, "Hey@KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven." Kangana replied, "Hey sir... I don’t disagree with you on anything... I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself.... Thank you for compliments."

Kangana had invited strong reactions from social media when she had called herself the most versatile actor, at par with Hollywood legends such as Meryl Streep.

Comparing herself to the three-time Academy Award-winner, Kangana had written, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Kangana had promised to give up being 'arrogant' if someone was able to name a better actress than her. "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she had written.

Also read: Chehre producer on Rhea Chakraborty's absence from promotions: 'I cannot promote my smaller artistes'

She had also suggested that Meryl, who holds the record for the most number of Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, could not pull off films such as Queen and Tanu Weds Manu.

Kangana had lashed out at detractors questioning the number of Oscars she won. “Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth,” she had written. She had also compared herself to The Godfather's Marlon Brando.