Agastya Nanda calls Suhana Khan 'gossip queen, most moody person': You're the least funny person I've met

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan, the cast members of the upcoming film The Archies, have featured in a new video as they teased each other. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Suhana Khan and the official page of The Archies shared a joint post. (Also Read | Suhana Khan reveals how she deals with trolls: 'Mean comments make me value kindness a lot more')

Agastya calls Suhana ‘gossip queen’

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda featured in a new video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video showed Agastya and Suhana making milkshakes for each other. They had several jars in front of them which were labelled as 'charming', 'moody', 'sarcastic', and 'lazy', among others. The video started with Agastya opening a jar and saying, "I think Suhana is a very big gossip queen. You can't tell her any secret because...Oh it's peanut butter." Suhana said, "Aww."

Suhana calls Agastya ‘quite witty’

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As Suhana started preparing the milkshake, she said, "I think you're quite witty" to Agastya. He kept on insisting "very witty". Suhana replied, “No. Okay fine. You're quite witty so I'll give you that.”

Agastya calls Suhana ‘least funny person’

Agastya then said, "I think you're the least funny person I've met." Suhana shouted, "Agastya! You always laugh at everything I say." Agastya continued, "Suhana, I've known you the longest. And I can confirm that you're the least funny." She responded, "Yeah but funny and witty is different also." He said, "Huh?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana declares Agastya as ‘moody’

Next, Suhana picked a jar labelled 'moody' and Agastya asked, "Why did you skip charming? Charming was in between." Suhana replied, "First I'm gonna put moody you have put gossip queen." He said, "Okay but pass it here once it's done because you're the most moody person." As she emptied the entire bottle in the jar, Agastya said, "You can't put so much. I'm not so moody."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After making the milkshake they fed each other. After taking a sip, Suhana made a face and said, "Mine is like kadha (medicinal drink)." The video was captioned, "Shaking things up before we skate to your screens. Catch the gang take the milkshake challenge only on @netflix_in! The Archies, premieres on 7 December, only on Netflix!"

About The Archies, the cast

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya will make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies. Suhana recently surprised her fans as she announced that she has also made her singing debut with the song Jab Tum Na Theen. On Instagram, Suhana shared a post, which she captioned, "I sang my first song!! Thank you @zoieakhtar & @shankar.mahadevan for being so patient with me please listen with kindness."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film also marks the acting debut of producer Boney Kapoor's Khushi Kapoor. It also stars Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies is a coming-of-age musical. It follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. The film is all set to stream on Netflix from December 7.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON