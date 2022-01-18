Ahan Shetty on Salman Khan kissing Tadap poster at premiere: 'It's a dream come true'

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in last year's release Tadap. In a recent interview, Ahan opened up about superstar Salman Khan's gesture of kissing Tadap's poster at the premiere and what it meant to him.

At the premiere of the film in December, Salman Khan arrived and before meeting the media, walked up to the big poster of the film at the venue and kissed it. His gesture was appreciated by Suniel Shetty, who immediately rushed to give him a hug. The video of this incident went viral on social media with fans appreciating Salman's gesture.

Speaking about the incident in a recent interview, Ahan said that it was a 'dream come true' for him since he had been a Salman fan growing up. "I have looked upto Salman sir since I was a kid – I used to dance to his songs and take off my shirt. For him to turn around and kiss my poster is a dream come true," Ahan told Pinkvilla.

Ahan added that to him Salman's gesture was as good as his blessings. He added, "He gave me the blessings and I still can’t believe it."

Tadap was the remake of Telugu film RX 100. The romantic action drama was directed by Milan Luthria and released in theatres on December 3 last year. However, the film did not do much at the box office, grossing just uner ₹35 crore with many industry experts attributing the lukewarm business to Covid-19 and bad word of mouth.

Ahan has since signed a multi-film deal with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house, he revealed to Pinkvilla. However, the exact timeline of his films and how many films he has signed remains unclear.

Last year, in an interview with Indian Express, Ahan had addressed his comparisons with father Suniel Shetty. "I am very proud to be my father’s son, but his journey was different and my journey is going to be different. I am just very happy that I can carry his legacy forward. Other than that I don’t feel any pressure. Ya, I am going to be compared to him, but you just can’t let that get to you," he had said.

