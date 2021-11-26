Ahan Shetty was 'definitely scared’ about Tadap intimate scenes, thought 'Oh my god! Who will I do this with?'

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria directorial Tadap. He will be seen with actor Tara Sutaria in the film. In a recent interview, Ahan opened up about doing intimate scenes on screen and how it “scared” him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a conversation with Zoom Digital, Ahan talked about doing intimate scenes in the movie. He said, "I was definitely scared. When I did hear the story, initially there was no actress locked. In my head, I was like 'Oh my God! Whom am I going to be doing this with?' But again, it is all a part of the process. At the end of the day, it is filmmaking. I am not doing those scenes as Ahan, I am doing those scenes as a character."

"I take all those kissing scenes, I take it as any other laughing scene or crying scene. You have to switch off from that. That is very important for an actor to get into the character but be able to get out of the character. You don't want to hold onto that character, that's what I feel. Other people don't agree with that but that's how I feel," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Tadap teaser: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria unite for a love saga, Suniel Shetty says ‘Give him as much love as you gave me’

Earlier, Tara talked about Tadap, which is a Hindi remake of RX 100. “Milan sir actually told me to watch the original film first to see if I liked the story. I thought the story was a different and very unusual story, it was surprising and not the typical love story. I also loved the female character and I loved how Milan sir wanted to adapt the movie for the Hindi speaking audience,” she told Republic World. The film will release on December 3, 2021.