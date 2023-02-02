AI imagines Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti as beautiful queen and her adorable princess, fans are smitten

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas continue to win hearts of fans and this time, it's her AI image as a princess, which is unmissable. On Thursday, a fan club shared a reimagined photo of Priyanka and Malti, dressed as a queen and a princess. It left fans impressed. Also read: Nick Jonas' beautiful speech about daughter Malti and wife Priyanka Chopra makes fans emotional

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, Priyanka flashes her infectious smile with a golden crown on her head. She holds Malti who is seen with golden locks and a white princess dress. The original photo is from Malti's first public appearance when Priyanka and Nick Jonas finally unveiled the face of their little one.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the AI created avatar, a fan wrote in the comment, “Very creative love this.” “Good combination of mother and daughter,” added another one. A fan from India also commented, “Priyanka ki pari (Priyanka's princess/fairy)."

After more than a year of hiding Malti's face, Priyanka finally unveiled the adorable face of her baby girl, Malti Marie. The actor took Malti along to the Hollywood Walk of Fame where Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin got a star in their honour. Fans who saw her for the first time said little Malti resembles Nick a lot.

At the event, Nick delivered a special speech and won everyone's hearts. Dedicating to his family, he said, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy. Her name is inspired by the middle name of the couple's mothers. Malti is now one year old. The family of three lives in their lavish bungalow in Los Angeles.

Priyanka will now be seen in Hollywood films like Love Again and Ending Things. She is also a part of Prime Video web series, Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON