Aishwarya Rai got Abhishek Bachchan this celebrity's autograph, one he still treasures

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that his favourite song is still Nelly's Dilemma. Released in 2002, the song featured Kelly Rowland and was a giant hit.

In a new interview, Abhishek said that he is still in love with the song and is a fan of the American singer-rapper. He added that it is ‘Aishwarya (Rai, his wife) and my song’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You know what she did for me once? We were dating and she got me a present. She got Nelly to autograph his mic. It's on my table. It's awesome," he said on The Ranveer Show podcast. Abhishek added that he has also sung with Nelly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I did this track with my dear, dear friend Raghav, an Indian-Canadian singer. So Raghav approached me and said, ‘Hey I am doing this song, you got to do it. It’s called Until The Sun Comes Up. And oh, by the way, Nelly's on it.' I was like, ‘Let’s do this man! Come one it's Nelly'.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya, together. Speaking at India Today Conclave East in 2018, Abhishek said, “I first worked with Aishwarya in my initial films. We first worked together on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. We were friends since then. We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Naa Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Abhishek reacts to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant's husband who calls her Aishwarya

“Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya,” Abhishek added.

Abhishek's film Bob Biswas released last Friday on Zee5. The film is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani and is directed by the filmmaker's daughter, Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Abhishek plays a hitman with amnesia in the film.