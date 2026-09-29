Aishwarya Rai greets Bridgerton star Simone Ashley with kisses at Paris Fashion Week; fans love their ‘sisterly' bond

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai returned to Paris Fashion Week as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador, walking the ramp at the ninth edition of Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris. Several behind-the-scenes moments from the event have surfaced online, including Aishwarya’s reunion with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, and fans can’t stop talking about their sweet interaction.

Aishwarya Rai and Simone Ashley at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai and Simone Ashley's reunion breaks the internet.

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In the video, Aishwarya warmly greets Simone with kisses before taking a seat next to her. The two held hands as they chatted, both dressed in black ensembles. However, Aishwarya’s striking new hair colour caught much of the attention. They also posed for a picture together. Later, during the final walk on the ramp, the two were once again seen holding hands.

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{{^usCountry}} The video quickly surfaced online, with fans gushing over their bond. One comment read, "They are giving sisterly vibes." Another commented, "Love watching Aish interacting with all these girlies at the L'Oréal event every year." Another wrote, "Such girls girl moment." A fan added, "One of our favourite moments." Another commented, "Aishwarya looks so happy with Simone." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video quickly surfaced online, with fans gushing over their bond. One comment read, "They are giving sisterly vibes." Another commented, "Love watching Aish interacting with all these girlies at the L'Oréal event every year." Another wrote, "Such girls girl moment." A fan added, "One of our favourite moments." Another commented, "Aishwarya looks so happy with Simone." {{/usCountry}}

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Last year too, Simone and Aishwarya shared a sweet moment at Paris Fashion Week when they posed for a goofy selfie. Simone later shared the picture on Instagram, leading to an enthusiastic response from fans online.

Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya has been associated with L’Oréal Paris for many years and has represented the brand at global events, including the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, she walked the ramp in a custom-made Manish Malhotra outfit featuring intricate detailing. This year, she wore a black velvet gown with a cape and sported bold red hair. Mohit Rai styled Aishwarya for the ramp this year. Sharing her picture from the event, the stylist wrote, "They said express your worth and we said queen."

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About Aishwarya Rai’s recent release

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan: II. The epic historical drama also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, R Sarathkumar and others in key roles. Aishwarya received critical acclaim for her performance, with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan calling it her "career best". The film emerged as a major box-office success, collecting ₹344 crore worldwide.

Since then, the actor has been away from the big screen. While she is yet to announce her next project, she has continued to make appearances at fashion events and has been seen walking the ramp on several occasions.