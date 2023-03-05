Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan's old ad resurfaces online, fans say 'it's criminal we only got 3 films with them'. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai have featured in three films together, all of which were released in a span of five years. They came together for the first time in the 2006 film Dhoom 2, and returned as royals in Jodhaa Akbar in 2008, and in totally different avatars in their 2010 film Guzaarish. In the same decade, they also featured in a soft drink ad in which they played college students contesting against each other in college polls. Also read: When Aishwarya Rai asked Miss World organisers to remove swimwear round from beauty pageant

A Reddit user shared the old ad recently and fans of the two couldn't get enough of them. The ad shows Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai as stylish college students and introduces them as best friends, who can't live without each other despite the competition between them. While Aishwarya is seen in a yellow top and a red mini skirt, Hrithik is seen in a tight sky blue T-shirt and denims.

In the ad, while Hrithik tries to impress college students with his dancing skills, Aishwarya tries to woo them with her glam appeal. On the voting day, Hrithik votes for opponent Aishwarya, while she removes one vote from her own bundle but none of them reveal it to each other. As both of them have a tie during the counting of votes, they again reunite and walk away together.

Fans loved the old ad. A Reddit user commented on the video, “Good looks, good looks aaaaaand good looks”. Another wrote, “It's a crime that we only got three films with them.” One more added to it, “And it's fascinating that those three films are completely different from each other. It's like the universe decided that since you are only going to get three, let's make it a commercial film, a period film and an artistic film.” A fan also said, “I wish they made ads like these. Such fun!” Sharing a request, a fan also wrote, “Someone please cast them together... Againn.”

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan I and will now return with the film's second part this year. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha and is currently working on Siddharth Anand's Fighter. He will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time in the film.

