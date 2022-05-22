Aishwarya Rai hugs fan at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'most humble' and down-to-earth. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, as they made their way back from Cannes Film Festival 2022. In a new video shared on social media, the actor is seen interacting with fans on the sideline of the annual festival. The short clip also shows Aishwarya getting a surprise hug from a fan. Read more: Aishwarya Rai waves at fans, poses with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan on their day out in Cannes. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya left a lasting impression on fans at Cannes, after sharing a special moment with them. In a 11-second video, Aishwarya is surrounded by fans, when a fan from Morocco is heard asking the actor to visit the country. Aishwarya responded by saying, “Thank you so much, you’re very kind.” Meanwhile, another fan is seen leaning in and give Aishwarya a hug, to which another fan is heard saying, “So lucky.” The actor ended the short-and-sweet interaction by telling her fans, “God bless, and take care.” The actor wore a pink blazer with denims for her outing.

The video was shared by several fan clubs on social media, where fans appreciated Aishwarya's attitude. One comment read, “Most humble actress.” Another wrote, “Love her attitude and love for fans.” Several commented that this showed how down to earth she was.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, ever since 2002, where she attended the screening of her film, Devdas. The actor attended Cannes 2022 with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The family was spotted enjoying their time at the French Riviera, where they also posed with fans during their various outings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick, during the ongoing 75th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a black silk gown by Dolce & Gabbana. For her second red carpet outing, Aishwarya wore a larger-than-life gown designed by Indian fashion designer, Gaurav Gupta. She was also seen channelling her boss lady in an all-pink Valentino pantsuit, before her red carpet appearance at Cannes 2022.

Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She was last seen in the 2018 r.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON