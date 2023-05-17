Aishwarya Rai leaves for Cannes with Aaradhya Bachchan, poses with fans at airport and tells them 'love you'. Watch

Actor Aishwarya Rai flew out of Mumbai for Cannes, France, with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, a paparazzi account posted a clip of Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan at the airport. Several fans surrounded Aishwarya for selfies. (Also Read | When Aishwarya Rai revealed she had fights with Abhishek Bachchan every day)

Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya Bachchan and fans at Mumbai airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After posing for the pictures with fans, Aishwarya pulled Aaradhya towards her as they walked. A fan complimented her saying, "You are so beautiful" and Aishwarya responded with "thank you". The actor said, "Take care. Love you too" as fans said 'love you'. She also waved at her fans and the paparazzi before entering the airport building.

For the travel, Aishwarya wore a printed black outfit with white designs and sneakers. She also carried a black bag. Aaradhya opted for a pink top, denim jacket, blue trousers and sneakers. Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Why do people get so close? It is inappropriate irrespective of whether they’re celebrities or not!" A comment read, "Aradhya is very cute, she is growing up." Another fan said, "Aaradhya is introvert and innocent."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya has walked down the red carpet at Cannes since 2002. Over the years, she has been dressed by popular designers including Sabyasachi, Elie Saab, Roberto Cavalli Michael Cinco.

Fans saw Aishwarya last in Ponniyin Selvan: II, the second part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam's screen adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film has already raised over ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second part of the period action epic was released in theatres on April 28 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The Ponniyin Selvan film series chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The first part of Ponniyin Selvan, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, released last September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON