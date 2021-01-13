IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her

Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram early on Wednesday to share some precious memories from the premiere of her film Guru in New York in 2007.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai plays Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Guru.

Aishwarya Rai has shared a bunch of pictures from the 2007 premiere of her hit film, Guru. She took to Instagram to post the photos and share her precious memories with her fans.

The photos featured Aishwarya and Abhishek at the film's premiere in New York. Aishwarya was seen in a blue saree, looking adoringly at Abhishek while he spoke to the press. There was also the film's director Mani Ratnam, looking dapper in a beige sweater and green jacket.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "On this day...14 years...GURU FOREVER." Reacting to her photos, her fans and followers praised her beauty and said that they were excited to see her in another one of Mani's films again. "The most beautiful woman in the universe," wrote one. "Director and his muse. 14 years of Guru. Can’t wait to see you portraying Nandini in Ponneyselvan," wrote another.

Guru was about an ambitious businessman from Gujarat, played by Abhishek. He climbs the ladder of success with his wife, played by Aishwarya, by his side. The film also starred R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty.

Interestingly, it was right after this premiere in New York that Abhishek had proposed to Aishwarya. "I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me," Abhishek had once revealed in an interview.

Also read: First pic of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's baby? Uncle Vikas clarifies in new post

Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani's Ponniyin Selvan. It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s period-based fictional novel of the same name and is being made in two parts. While Aishwarya is said to be playing a dual role in the film, the ensemble cast also includes Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in significant roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai bachchan abhishek bachchan

Related Stories

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai steps out of Mumbai after 10 months, spotted in Hyderabad with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya

UPDATED ON JAN 03, 2021 11:35 AM IST
bollywood

Inside Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Aaradhya’s goofy New Year celebrations at home, see pics

UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 03:44 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.