Aishwarya Rai smiles as she spots fans outside Jalsa on Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday. Watch

As Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai was snapped exiting from their Mumbai residence Jalsa on Tuesday. She was spotted inside her car. While she did not stop the car for the paparazzi, cameras were able to catch a glimpse of Aishwarya as she smiled. Also read: Bollywood shares birthday messages for Amitabh Bachchan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, fans gathered outside the actor’s house since last night. They were seen holding birthday banners, cakes and gifts. Some of them also dressed up as Amitabh. The megastar also met the people outside Jalsa at midnight and celebrated his birthday alongside his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social media is abuzz with heartfelt birthday wishes for Amitabh from his fans, friends and family. Responding to all their love and wishes, Amitabh wrote in his blog, “Birthday greetings… and the prayers for happiness ever... thank you for sharing this day with me... and for being with me all these years... I am humbled and overwhelmed by all the love and affection... love you all, my extended family.”

Aishwarya tied the knot with Amitabh's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. They have a daughter named Aaradhya. Aishwarya recently marked her comeback to Tamil films with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name, Aishwarya played dual roles in the film. She played queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as mother Mandakini Devi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Released on September 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, Ponniyin Selvan: I is performing well at the box office. So far, it has crossed worldwide gross collection of ₹400 crore. Besides Aishwarya, it also features Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was last seen in Goodbye, which marked Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut. His next outing will be Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Releasing on November 11, it also has Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Dany Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON