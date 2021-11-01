Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai wears a crown of flowers, glows in Abhishek Bachchan's birthday post: ‘You complete us’
Aishwarya Rai wears a crown of flowers, glows in Abhishek Bachchan's birthday post: ‘You complete us’

Abhishek Bachchan shared a sweet post for his ‘wifey’ Aishwarya Rai on the occasion of her birthday. The actor turned 48 on Monday.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 09:47 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai and wished her on her birthday. The actor turned 48 on Monday, November 1.

In the picture, Aishwarya posed solo, wearing an off-shoulder printed dress with a crown of flowers on her head. A pool and an installment with 'happy birthday' written on it is seen behind her. “Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you,” Abhishek wrote along with the picture.

 

It is unclear if Abhishek and Aishwarya have taken a trip on the occasion of her birthday. However, Amitabh Bachchan had revealed that Abhishek returned to Mumbai last week to surprise the family on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

“The evening was given a surprise by the Son, Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi for Breath, but without warning suddenly landed up at home .. and a roar of surprise and wonder in the family, who were just not expecting this...So the family was complete at the festive time .. and the dining table banter was filled with laughter and delightful special food,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

Abhishek has begun filming for the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actor flew to New Delhi for the shoot. The first season of the Amazon Prime Video series had released in 2020. He also has Dasvi in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Aishwarya had been occupied with the filming of Ponniyin Selvan. The film reunites Aishwarya with director Mani Ratnam. The two have worked together on Iruvar, Guru, and Raavan. The filming took place in South India, with Aishwarya travelling to Hyderabad and Puducherry as well with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek. It is reported that the actor has a dual role in the film.

 

