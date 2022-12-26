Ajay Devgn agreed to a 7am shoot after listening to Singham's script at 2am, says Rohit Shetty: ‘He has never heard…’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has revealed how actor Ajay Devgn listened to the narration of Singham and agreed to do it within a very short span of time. In a new interview, Rohit recalled how Ajay finished hearing the script at 2 am and agreed to a 7 am shoot. Rohit also said that after Golmaal, Ajay 'never heard the script' from him. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn to reunite with Rohit Shetty for Singham Again, fans declare it a 'blockbuster')

Singham (2011), directed by Rohit Shetty, is the first installment of his cop universe. It is a remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same title by Hari. Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. Following the film's success, Ajay and Rohit collaborated for the sequel Singham Returns (2014). Ajay reprised his role in Rohit's Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021).

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rohit said, “I think Singham script, the first Singham; he heard the script and we had a 7 am shift in Goa. He came from London at 10 in the night. He first did his haircut for the cop role, and did his dress trial. Around 10:30, 11 or 12 something we started the narration, and we completed the narration at 2 in the morning for a 7 am shoot. At 2:30 am, he came to know what the film is. After Golmaal, he has never heard the script.”

Rohit's recent directorial Cirkus hit the theatres last week. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. Set in the 1960s, Cirkus revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with the actor playing twins unaware of each other's existence. Varun also plays a double role in this family entertainer. Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors.

Ajay was last seen in Drishyam 2 alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 released on November 18. He will be seen in the action thriller Bholaa along with Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande.

Bholaa will release in theatres on March 30, 2023. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi and Ajay has directed it. Ajay will be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's upcoming period sports film Maidaan. Apart from that, he also has director Neeraj Pandey's next film in the pipeline.

