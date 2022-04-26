Ajay Devgn called up Salman Khan after announcing Runway 34 as an Eid release, asked, 'are you okay?'

Ajay Devgn had said that the first thing he did after realising that Runway 34 will be an Eid release was to call up Salman Khan. Salman is known to schedule his big and much-awaited films on the festive occasion of Eid. His recent releases, including Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, Bharat, Sultan and Tubelight, were all Eid releases. (Also read: Ajay Devgn says filmmaking is tougher as compared to 90s: ‘Everyone’s a critic’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh in Runway 34. He has also produced and directed the film that is slated to hit theatres on April 29. Eid is likely to be celebrated on the Monday or Tuesday.

Asked about the timing of his film's release, Ajay told Pinkvilla, "My intention was not exactly an Eid release. We wanted to come on this date and it coincided with Eid. I was happy about it. When I announced the film, I didn't realise that Eid is falling in the same week. The first thing I did is I called up Salman Khan."

Ajay then revealed Salman's response to his decision and said, "I said, 'I have announced this date and it is Eid. Are you okay?' He was very sweet to tell me, 'Don't worry, I won't come that week. I'll come next year on Eid'," Ajay revealed. Speaking about festival releases, Ajay added, "Festivals help because there are holidays. People in festivals want to go out, have a nice time and enjoy themselves. After Ramzan, Eid comes and they celebrate. Cinema is all connected with celebrations."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Salman had shared the teaser of Runway 34 and wrote on Instagram, "I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge Runway 34 (So I requested brother Ajay Devgn to come for Eid and share Eidi with us. So, this Eid we shall celebrate and watch Runway 34)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar's Rudra, Ajay has also announced Bholaa. It will the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Kaithi. Bholaa is slated for a March 30 release next year and also stars Tabu as a super-cop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON