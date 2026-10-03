Ajay Devgn calls Captain Smit Machchhar a hero in every sense of the word, wishes him a speedy recovery

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday lauded flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his heroics during the flight FZ1073 incident. He helped save the lives of 174 people on board a Flydubai flight after he was attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot mid-air.

What Ajay Devgn wrote

Ajay Devgn salutes the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar.

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Taking to X, Ajay Devgn wrote, “There are heroes, and then there are those who show us what true courage looks like. Captain Smit Machchhar, you are a hero in every sense of the word. Wishing you strength and a speedy recovery.”

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has applauded his bravery on X. He wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line… but you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has applauded his bravery on X. He wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line… but you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you…” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What heroics did Captain Smit Machchhar perform during the Flydubai flight incident? Captain Smit Machchhar saved the lives of 174 passengers aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 by opening the cockpit door despite being stabbed by his co-pilot, allowing others to intervene and overpower the attacker. Why do celebrities like Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan praise Captain Smit Machchhar? Celebrities like Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery in prioritizing the safety of passengers over his own life during a critical mid-air attack. How did Captain Smit Machchhar manage to land the plane safely after being attacked? Despite his serious injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to assist in overpowering the attacker, while two additional pilots helped regain control and safely landed the aircraft.

Salman Khan had also lauded Smit's bravery. On Friday night, Salman shared a heartfelt note on X. He wrote, “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain (You’ve done a fantastic job, Pilot-ji; we all salute you) Will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar.”

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Karan Johar recently shared a photo of the captain and wrote, “It takes another grain of courage to be fighting for your own life but in that split second, put the lives of all others before yours. And that's what captain Smit Machchhar did in the face of the toughest times. And for that, the entire country & humankind is behind you! Thank you for your selfless, courageous and brave heart, you are an inspiration for the generations to come.”

Vicky Kaushal called the captain a “braveheart”, while Ranveer Singh described him as “courageous”. Other celebrities, including Paresh Rawal, R Madhavan, Vijay Deverakonda and Ravi Kishan, have also praised the captain and wished him a speedy recovery.

What happened on the flight?

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Captain Smit Machchhar was the pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board, including 27 children. On September 30, while the aircraft was flying over Saudi Arabia, Machchhar was attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit.

Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers and crew members to intervene and overpower the attacker. Two other pilots who were travelling on the flight then helped take control of the aircraft, which was diverted and safely landed at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar was taken to hospital following the incident and later spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed. During the conversation, he recounted how he opened the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing others to help stop the attacker and prevent further danger to those on board.