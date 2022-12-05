Ajay Devgn's son Yug Devgan sits on his shoulder as they pose with his nephew: 'Ek jagah jab jama ho teeno'

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared a happy family picture on Monday. He posed with his son Yug Devgan and his sister Neelam Devgn Gandhi's son Daanish Gandhi in Banaras. All of them smiled in the picture. Many fans reacted to Ajay's post with comments. (Also read: Nysa Devgan poses with Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan at Diwali celebrations, fans call her 'so beautiful.' See pics)

In the picture, Ajay twinned with his son and nephew in black. Ajay wore a black sweater, blue denims and black sunglasses. Yug wore a full-sleeved black T-shirt with black pants. Daanish wore a black jacket, black jeans with black sunglasses. Yug sat on the shoulder of his father and cousin as they held him. The trio posed near a monument with Yug resting his hands on the pillars.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ajay wrote, “Ek jagah jab jama ho teeno- baap, beta aur bhanja (When three of us are together at one place-father, son and nephew)” with red heart emoji. Reacting to the picture, one of his fans wrote, “So lovely Ajay sir (red heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “Aapka bhanja bahut handsome hai (Your nephew is so handsome).” A person wrote, “Kashi mai swagat hai aapka sir (I welcome you to Kashi sir).” “Ajay sir, aap haste hoye bahut cute lagte ho…kabhi hass bhi liya karo (you look so cute when you laugh, laugh sometimes when possible).”

Recently, Ajay paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. He shared a picture on Instagram as he offered prayers along with a priest and wrote, "Kashi Vishwanath ke darshan (A visit to Kashi Vishwanath) (trident emblem emoji)." He continued and wrote, “Been waiting for this for a very long time! Har har mahadev."

Currently, Ajay is basking in the success of Drishyam 2. The Abhishek Pathak directorial is the sequel to Ajay’s 2015 hit film, Drishyam. The film stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran alongside Tabu.

Ajay will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, in a cameo role. Besides this, he also has Maidaan in the pipeline, where he will essay the role of a football coach. The film is slated to release in 2023. Ajay also has Bholaa with Tabu as his upcoming project.

