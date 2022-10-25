Nysa Devgan poses with Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan at Diwali celebrations, fans call her 'so beautiful.' See pics

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared pictures from his Diwali celebrations on Monday. The pictures featured his sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi, actor-wife Kajol, daughter Nysa Devgan, son Yug Devgan, among others. All of them were decked up in their best ethnic outfits on the occasion of lights. Fans reacted to Nysa's ethnic look. (Also see: Diwali: Preity Zinta, Abhay Deol celebrate ‘dimpavali’ as they compete with each other over dimples. See pics)

Nysa wore a glittering yellow lehenga. Kajol can be seen wearing an off-white saree with matching earrings. Ajay wore a white kurta pyjama with a red tilak on his forehead. Even Yug wore the same outfit and twinned with Ajay.

In one of the pictures, Nysa and Kajol stood beside Ajay while posing for the camera. The picture featured Yug, Neelam Devgn Gandhi among others. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Ajay wrote, “Parampara, pratishtha, anushasan (Honour, tradition, and discipline).” One person commented, “Amitabh Bachchan ka dialogue (This is Amitabh Bachchan's dialogue)” with reference to the film Mohabbatein. Another person wrote, “Nysa is so beautiful.” A person also commented, “Lovely family, happy Diwali sir.” Many fans extended their greeting on the festival of Diwali and dropped heart emojis.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol married in 1999 after dating for several years. The couple has two children – daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan. Nysa was born on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born. The couple was last seen together on screen essaying wife and husband in the period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).

Ajay is seen in Thank God, which hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali on October 25. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh. He will be next seen in Drishyam 2, which is slated to release on November 18, 2022.

