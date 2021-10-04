Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa accidentally hits her friend in the face while making TikTok. Watch

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, loves to dance and make TikTok videos with her friends. A recent video of the star kid, originally shared by one of Nysa's fan accounts on Instagram, shows her dancing to the Doja Cat song Freak.

As the video begins, we can see Nysa grooving to the song, and in no time she accidentally hits her friend and both of them start laughing.

Nysa who is currently studying in Singapore, has shared many TikTok dance videos earlier. In one of the videos, shared by her Instagram fan page, she was seen twerking with her friends, wearing a crop top and jeans. Nysa is Ajay and Kajol's eldest daughter. Her younger sibling's name is Yug, who is 11 years old.

Nysa returned to India from Singapore to be with her family during the lockdown last year. During this time, she made headlines when she shared a video talking about the pressures of growing up famous. The video had several pictures and videos of Nysa with her family members from childhood.

Also read: Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan recreates viral TikTok dance with friends. Watch video here

In a voiceover, Nysa said, "Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were. I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter." Later in the video, Kajol spoke about bringing up children.