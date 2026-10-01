Ajay Devgn says he called Mohanlal for his approval on Drishyam 3, reveals why the superstar couldn't watch film

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. The makers have announced it as the final instalment of the franchise and have also revealed that it will be different from Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3. Ajay has now revealed that he called Mohanlal to seek his approval for the film. However, the Malayalam superstar could not watch it as he was on holiday.

Ajay Devgn wants to seek Mohanlal's approval before Drishyam 3 release

Ajay Devgn seeks Mohanlal's approval for Drishyam 3.

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During a discussion at FICCI Frames, Ajay recalled his conversation with Mohanlal about the film and said, "In fact, I called up Lal (Mohanlal) sir, not him, because I wanted him to see the film. Like he (Alok Jain) said that they do such a great job, and this time we have deviated completely. So, for me, I thought that a kind of an approval from him would be nice. I wanted him to see the film but he is on holiday. It is very sweet that he kept interacting. I think he is going to watch the film soon there."

He further spoke about bringing the franchise to an end and said, "It is the conclusion also because I feel that it is very difficult to write a Drishyam. We want to end it on a high, and the way the script has shaped up, the film has shaped up, I think we should put a stop right now. I saw the film yesterday, and my personal opinion is that it beats 2 (Drishyam 2). It’s not very easy to write. Like I said, your writers and directors are limited."

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{{^usCountry}} Ajay explained that the story needs to move forward from where the previous film ended rather than introducing an entirely new murder mystery. He said the idea was not simply to make a sequel, but to develop a concept that could naturally become a Drishyam story. The actor revealed that the director and writer worked on and rejected four scripts before arriving at one that had the twists, turns and shock value expected from the franchise. He added that Vijay’s actions, as well as those of the people around him, need to remain unpredictable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajay explained that the story needs to move forward from where the previous film ended rather than introducing an entirely new murder mystery. He said the idea was not simply to make a sequel, but to develop a concept that could naturally become a Drishyam story. The actor revealed that the director and writer worked on and rejected four scripts before arriving at one that had the twists, turns and shock value expected from the franchise. He added that Vijay’s actions, as well as those of the people around him, need to remain unpredictable. {{/usCountry}}

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About Drishyam 3

Drishyam: The Conclusion sees Ajay Devgn reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar for one final time. The film also marks the return of Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are the new additions to the cast.

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Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek, the film is set to release in theatres on October 2.