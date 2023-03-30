Ajay Devgn says he 'ensures he doesn't copy a shot from any Hollywood film' in his action scenes: There is no reference

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 was one of the biggest hits of last year. On Thursday, the actor's fourth film as a director Bholaa was released. Ajay also stars in the lead role in the action film. In a new interview, the actor-filmmaker was asked about the six-minute bike-truck chase scene in the film, when he said that whenever he designs his action scenes, he ensures that he 'doesn’t copy a shot from any Hollywood film'. Also read: Kajol reviews Ajay Devgn's Bholaa after attending screening with Yug, Tanuja

Ajay Devgn poses for photos during the trailer launch of Bholaa in Mumbai in March 2023. (PTI)

Ajay Devgn further said that in most Indian movies, the action sequences are 'something you have seen in a Bond film or a Mission Impossible'. When asked how he ensures that the action in his films takes a leap with every project in terms of visual impact, technical expertise and VFX, Ajay credited his father Veeru Devgan.

"I have inherited it from my father (action director Veeru Devgan). I have learnt most of it from him. He used technology at a time when it wasn’t available. He took it to a point where people were amazed at how he did a particular scene at that particular point. Now that I have the support of technology, I can take it forward and create something where even people who are exposed to technology will turn around and wonder how this was created," Ajay told ETimes.

Speaking about a scene from Bholaa, Ajay said, "Whenever I design my action scenes, I ensure that I don’t copy a shot from any Hollywood film. In most of our movies, you see the action sequences and know that this is something you have seen in a Bond film, or a Mission Impossible. So, when you create something different, there is no reference point, and it becomes tougher to execute. This action sequence that you are talking about was very risky. We needed some top-notch bikers, so we flew in some international ones, and some from Pune and rehearsed for three months. To capture the chase, cameras needed to be closer. It was riskier, and so we designed the equipment accordingly keeping safety in mind."

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi, and features Tabu alongside Ajay. Bholaa also stars Amala Paul. The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. Bholaa is Ajay's fourth film as a director after U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016) and Runway 34 (2022).

