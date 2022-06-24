Ajay Devgn shows his rare and playful side, rides suitcase scooter with a smile; fans say 'ye ummid nahi thi'. Watch

Ajay Devgn showed his playful side to his followers as he shared a video of him riding a suitcase scooter. Ajay was seen flashing a broad smile as he looked at the camera. Fans were happy to see Ajay having fun and called the video cute. Also Read| Ajay Devgn: There is no escaping social media, why should it be any different for my kids?

Ajay took to his Instagram account on Friday to share the video, which showed him riding the electric suitcase scooter in a shopping area. He set the video to the tune of Se Acabo Remix by The Beatnuts ft. Method Man. In the caption, the actor wrote, "That’s how I roll."

Fans were surprised to see this side of Ajay and dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. One even wrote, "Ye ummeed nhi thi sir aapse (Didn't expect this of you)." Another commented, "Baccha ban gaye sir (Sir became a kid)." A fan called him 'little Singham' while another called him 'cute king.' A fan joked, "You don't need a car now and there won't be any tension about petrol and diesel too. Enjoy it." Others praised his smile.

Meanwhile, Ajay is about to wrap up shoot of Drishyam 2, the sequel to the 2015 film of the same name. The films are remakes of Mohanlal's Malayalam films. Shriya Saran, who stars opposite Ajay in the Hindi versions, took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a picture of the cast and the crew on the last day of the filming in Hyderabad. One of the pictures showed Ajay and Shriya with their co-stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and others celebrating the wrap by cutting a cake. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 18 this year.

Ajay was last seen on the screen in Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The film, which Ajay had also directed and produced, is now heading for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

