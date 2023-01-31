Ajay Devgn spotted at airport, shares a laugh with daughter Nysa Devgan. Watch video

Actor Ajay Devgn was seen with his daughter Nysa Devgan as the father-daughter duo arrived in Mumbai. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Tuesday, Ajay and Nysa Devgan exited the Mumbai airport. (Also Read | Nysa Devgan decks up in salwar suit as she and mom Kajol visit Siddhivinayak temple together)

In the clip, the father-daughter duo was seen sharing a conversation as they smiled and walked towards their car. When a paparazzo mentioned that they liked the teaser of his film Bholaa, Ajay folded his hands and smiled.

For their trip, Ajay wore a black full-sleeve T-shirt, denims, and black shoes. He also opted for dark sunglasses. Nysa wore a pink full-sleeve T-shirt, denims, and sneakers.

Nysa is the elder child of Ajay and his wife, actor Kajol. Ajay and Kajol married in 1999 after dating for several years. They also have a son Yug Devgan. Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, while the couple welcomed Yug seven years later.

Nysa recently completed her schooling from Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education and is continuing her higher education in Switzerland. Talking about his daughter's career plans, Ajay once told Film Companion, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”

Fans will see Ajay in his upcoming directorial Bholaa. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi. The film also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 30.

It has been styled as the story of a “one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise". The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Apart from that, Ajay also has producer Boney Kapoor's Maidaan, director Neeraj Pandey's next untitled film, and director Rohit Shetty's Singham Again opposite Deepika Padukone.

